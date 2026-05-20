OOIDA members to get $1,000 discount on Kenworth sleeper trucks
Kenworth and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) are offering the association’s members a $1,000 discount on qualifying purchases of new Kenworth sleeper trucks through the end of 2026.
The program applies to new Kenworth T680, T880, W990 and W900 trucks equipped with a 52-inch or larger sleeper. Both new stock and custom vehicles qualify.
To qualify, buyers must present their OOIDA membership card to a Kenworth dealer before Dec. 31 this year. Customers must also submit a copy of the bill of sale and warranty information, along with their OOIDA membership number, to the association.
The rebate program is limited to three qualifying Kenworth trucks per customer annually.
“This program reflects Kenworth’s appreciation for OOIDA members who choose a premium Kenworth truck, engineered to help drivers feel at home wherever the road takes them,” said Kevin Haygood, assistant general manager of sales and marketing at Kenworth, in a news release.
OOIDA currently has more than 150,000 members and represents truck drivers and small-business trucking companies.
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