OOIDA to urge Congress to improve treatment of truckers

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – The group that promotes the interests of American truck drivers will testify before a U.S. congressional panel on Wednesday about the state of the country’s trucking industry.

The testimony will be led by Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, OOIDA. Under a hearing titled “Under Pressure: The State of Trucking in America”, the subcommittee is seeking inputs on the challenges for those working in the industry and ways to address those issues.

Spencer is expected to raise concerns about the lack of driver training, truck parking shortage, excessive detention time and over-regulation.

He believes that the U.S. trucking industry is broken, but certainly not beyond repair, and that the most critical components are the drivers.

“Large motor carriers are pressuring Congress to enact unsafe policies to combat a fictitious driver shortage, while doing nothing to address their precariously high turnover rates,” he said in a statement ahead of the hearing.

“The American economy is stronger than it has been in years, but many drivers are still struggling to make ends meet.”

One of the biggest “inefficiencies” in the industry is excessive detention, according to the association. It says it is a problem that makes it difficult for drivers to earn a living since they are typically paid by the mile and not by the hour.

With more than 160,000 members, the group is the largest association representing the interests of small-business trucking professionals and truck drivers in the United States.