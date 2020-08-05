OPP: Don’t veer for deer
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. – The Norfolk County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging truck drivers and other motorists not to veer for animals.
The call came just days after a truck ended up in a ditch as it swerved to avoid a deer.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday. Police said the truck was traveling on Cockshutt Road when it swerved to avoid a collision with a deer.
The vehicle left the road, hit a mailbox before ending up in a ditch, but its 62-year-old driver was unhurt.
“Should an animal run into the path of your vehicle, reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control,” the OPP said.
“Don’t veer for deer. By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle.” said Const. Ed Sanchuk of Norfolk County OPP.
The detachment also reminded motorists that wildlife can move across roads at any time of the day or night.
When the day comes that someone else is paying for the damages, I will not worry so much about hitting a deer…..but the last time I checked, deer don’t carry insurance, sooooo…..and btw, if you hit the deer on one side or the other and bend the bumper into the tire, you could very well end up in the ditch regardless. Thanks for the advice, but I will continue to dodge them where I can….