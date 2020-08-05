OPP: Don’t veer for deer

NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. – The Norfolk County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging truck drivers and other motorists not to veer for animals.

The call came just days after a truck ended up in a ditch as it swerved to avoid a deer.

Photo: iStock

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday. Police said the truck was traveling on Cockshutt Road when it swerved to avoid a collision with a deer.

The vehicle left the road, hit a mailbox before ending up in a ditch, but its 62-year-old driver was unhurt.

“Should an animal run into the path of your vehicle, reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control,” the OPP said.

“Don’t veer for deer. By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle.” said Const. Ed Sanchuk of Norfolk County OPP.

The detachment also reminded motorists that wildlife can move across roads at any time of the day or night.