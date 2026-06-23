Orange EV delivers 2,000th terminal truck to Coke Canada Bottling

Orange EV has delivered its 2,000th electric terminal truck today, with the milestone vehicle going to Coke Canada Bottling.

The deployment expands Coke Canada Bottling’s use of Orange EV yard trucks at facilities in British Columbia and Quebec, according to a news release.

Orange EV said its electric terminal trucks have now accumulated more than 12 million operating hours and 33 million miles of operation across more than 370 fleets operating in 41 U.S. states, four Canadian provinces and the Caribbean. The company also claims that its trucks have maintained an average uptime rate of approximately 97%.

(Photo: Orange EV)

“As a family-owned, generational business, we are proud to continue growing our electric fleet and advancing opportunities to reduce our carbon emissions while managing our environmental footprint,” said Tony Chow, president of Coke Canada Bottling. “We are pleased to partner with Orange EV and congratulate their team as they achieve this exciting milestone.”

“Delivering our 2,000th truck is more than a production milestone, it reflects a broader industry tipping point,” added Kurt Neutgens, co-founder, president and chief technology officer of Orange EV. “Fleet operators are no longer asking whether electric yard trucks can do the job. They are now asking how quickly they can standardize around electric solutions to improve uptime, predictability and total cost of ownership.”

The deployment coincides with Coke Canada Bottling naming Orange EV one of its 2025 Supplier Partner Award winners.