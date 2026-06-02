Orange EV lands record 600-truck order

Orange EV says it has secured a record order for 600 electric terminal trucks, the largest single order in the company’s history.

The Kansas City-based manufacturer said deployment of the trucks is already underway, with full delivery expected this year. Orange EV did not disclose the customer’s identity at the time of publication.

The company believes this order exemplifies the broader trend in the industry of moving away from pilot projects towards scaled deployment of electric terminal trucks. Orange EV claims several early adopters that began with limited tests have subsequently placed incremental orders to grow their yard fleets to more than 100 Orange EV trucks.

(Photo: Orange EV)

The company also reported a 272% increase in leasing activity over the past 12 months, which it says reflects growing interest in electrification without large upfront capital investments. Orange EV estimates it is on track to capture more than 25% of new terminal truck orders and deliveries by the end of the year.

“We have left the early adopter stage of yard electrification,” said Kurt Neutgens, co-founder, president, and chief technology officer of Orange EV. “We’re seeing companies invest in hundreds of trucks because total cost of ownership superiority has been proven, including uptime, reliability, fuel savings, and service guarantees.”