OTA reveals details of its Council Summit event

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association has revealed details for its third annual Council Summit, scheduled for June 22.

Among the concurrent sessions will be OTA’s Compliance and Freight Policy Council event, featuring a host of topics and discussions designed for all aspects of your management teams.

Kicking off the Compliance and Freight Policy Council will be James Girman, trucking industry defense association representative from the legal firm Pion, Nerone, Girman, Winslow & Smith P.C., Pittsburgh, Pa. He will discuss legal twists in how litigation is handled in the U.S. with trucking companies involved in collisions. This session will outline the latest trends in trucking litigation and how to handle a catastrophic loss, from the day of the accident going forward. Included will be an overview of pre-suit activity; what to expect once a suit is filed (driver deposition and Company Representative deposition) and how to prepare for trial.

Following Jim, Transport Canada’s Andrew Spoerri will provide an overview of the proposed ELD regulations as well as the associated ELD technical standard and discuss next steps in the regulatory process in Canada and expected timelines. Kerri Wirachowsky, director of roadside inspection program, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) will cover off the enforcement trends the Alliance has been seeing in the US since the ELD mandate has come into effect as well as providing input on best practices and requirements carriers should be paying attention to when operating in the U.S.

To close off the morning session, Ian Freeman MTO’s director, carrier safety and enforcement branch will highlight aspects of the new commercial vehicle strategy in the works for Ontario that will focus on five key areas: (1) enforcement, sanctions and monitoring (2) technology and infrastructure (3) public education and communications (4) research and data and (5) training. This new initiative will shape the future of truck safety in the province and will be of interest to carriers of all sizes.

Other council sessions include trucking human resources and labor, cross-border, sales and finance. There will also be a networking lunch for all attendees.

To register for the Compliance and Freight Policy Council, or any other session, click here.