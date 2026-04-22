OTA seeks overhaul of Facility Association insurance access
The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is developing a proposal to reform how commercial carriers access Facility Association (FA) insurance, aiming to limit long-term reliance on the system and address what it describes as misuse by high-risk operators.
The association said it is working with insurance experts and brokers to finalize the proposal, which it plans to submit to Ontario’s minister of finance within 30 days.
Facility Association is meant to be an ‘insurer of last resort’, providing coverage for operators unable to secure policies in the private market. It functions as a statutory insurance pool made up of every company licensed to write automobile insurance in the province. Premiums, losses and expenses are pooled and shared among insurers based on their market share.
“Facility insurance was never intended to be a permanent landing spot for carriers that fail to meet basic safety standards,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski in a news release. “Currently, the system is being exploited by fleets playing a dangerous game of ‘whack-a-mole’ to stay on the road. We have seen mass migrations of trucks associated with Ontario-based fleets registering out of province to exploit different insurance loopholes when it suits their needs. As soon as one provincial agency realizes the situation and catches up to them, the operations simply jump to the next, less restrictive regime.”
Under the proposed changes, carriers must be rated to reflect their true safety risk. Those who cannot improve their performance within a defined period should be removed. If they remain uninsurable by the private sector, then they pose too much of a risk, OTA argues.
The association acknowledged challenges that have previously complicated reform efforts, including the need to support new entrants without Canadian insurance history, manage market volatility during tight insurance cycles, and avoid sudden disruptions to the supply chain if large numbers of carriers lose coverage.
OTA said its proposal will aim to balance those concerns by providing a limited window for improvement while preventing repeat offenders from cycling through the system.
“To make this work, we need to build hard fences around the system – rules and timelines that are absolute and cannot be manipulated by anyone,” added Geoff Wood, OTA senior vice president of policy. “By working with insurance experts, we are ensuring our policy is legally sound but uncompromising: the era of using evasive tactics to bypass safety standards is over. Improve your safety or exit the industry.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
Or, do not allow it at all. There is always a market solution available for a carrier who can prove to a private insurer that they are serious about lowering their risk and taking definitive measures to do that. There is nobody better suited than the private insurer to make sure this is happening.
FA insurance does not manage the risks they are taking on. They allow fleets add and delete trucks at will with no oversite. There is no check system in place to ensure the number of trucks running up and down the road is properly reported. The brokers representing the FA insurance are sometimes actively assist rogue carriers play the game with financial compensation coming from the carrier.
There is no place for FA Insurance in commercial trucking.