OTA welcomes Ford’s fuel price slashing promise

TORONTO, Ont. – Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford’s promise to slash fuel prices is being welcomed by the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA).

The OTA confirmed with the Ford team that his promises to reduce fuel prices will include diesel.

“The impact of road congestion and the cost of diesel fuel have significant impacts on the operating costs of the trucking industry in Ontario,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “We will support any plan that lowers our costs, increases our mobility across the province and lowers our taxes.”

Ford recently told media that if elected premier, he will reduce gas prices by 10 cents a liter.