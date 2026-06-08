Paper Transport launches same-day truckload service in Wisconsin

Paper Transport announced the launch of a same-day, full truckload service designed to provide manufacturers and shippers with reliable freight solutions across Northeast Wisconsin.

The new PTI Priority service originates in the Green Bay and Appleton markets and provides same-day delivery for freight moving within a 60-mile radius.

Paper Transport says the new service creates advantages for truck drivers by providing more predictable regional operations. (Photo: Paper Transport)

“PTI Priority is designed for businesses that need the responsiveness and reliability of a dedicated transportation partner without the volume requirements of a traditional dedicated fleet,” the company said in a statement.

Paper Transport said manufacturers in the region have faced increasing uncertainty driven by supply chain disruptions in recent years. So, PTI Priority was developed to help manufacturers improve supply chain agility and secure dependable same-day transportation capacity.

“We’re already successfully operating this model with several non-dedicated customers in the area today, and PTI Priority allows us to expand that same level of service to additional manufacturers throughout Northeast Wisconsin — whether large or small,” said Jared Stedl, chief commercial officer.



The fleet said the new service also creates advantages for truck drivers by providing more predictable regional operations and opportunities to stay closer to home.