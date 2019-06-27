Peel Region extends restrictions on heavy trucks

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Region of Peel has extended the restrictions on heavy trucks on Winston Churchill Boulevard north from 10 Sideroad to Mayfield Road.

Current restrictions include:

Heavy truck restriction from Steeles Avenue to 10 Sideroad.

Seasonal (March/April) axle load restriction from Steeles Avenue to Bovaird Drive/Guelph Street.

Axle load restriction (all-year) from Bovaird Drive to Bush Street.

“Heavy trucks with trailers cannot easily make turns at the intersection of Bovaird Drive/Guelph Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard,” said Gary Kocialek, director of transportation at the Region of Peel.

“Heavy trucks turning at the intersection can put other vehicles and pedestrians at risk. Road safety is a priority for the Region. We’ve adopted the Vision Zero framework where no loss of life is acceptable. The heavy truck restriction extension supports this approach.”

Winston Churchill Boulevard is a boundary road shared with Halton Region. In 2017, the Town of Halton Hills received a petition from residents of Norval regarding concerns with truck traffic through Norval and requesting truck restrictions.

A study found that 87 per cent of truck traffic through Norval and through the intersection of Bovaird Drive/Guelph Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard moves directly east/west on Bovaird Drive/Guelph Street, the region said.

Truck volumes on Winston Churchill Boulevard were correspondingly low with all other traffic through the intersection making up the remaining 13 per cent of truck movements, it added.