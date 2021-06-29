Peel Region to hold vaccine clinic for transportation workers

Ontario’s Peel Region, a known hot spot for Covid-19, will host a transportation-focused vaccine clinic July 17 and 18.

As of May more than 2,000 people with Covid-19 had reported “truck driver” as their occupation, the region notes in a related bulletin.

The event will be open to any employees in the trucking, taxi, and bus sectors, as well as Uber drivers.

The clinic will run from 1-8 pm each day at the International Centre, located at the intersection of Airport Road and Derry Road in Mississauga.

Specific registration information will be shared in coming days.

“The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) would once again like to thank the Region of Peel for their leadership and commitment to working with the trucking industry throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” said OTA President Stephen Laskowski.