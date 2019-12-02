Penske Truck Leasing turns 50

READING, Pa. – Penske Truck Leasing is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and to commemorate the occasion Pennsylvania’s State Senate declared Dec. 1 Penske Truck Leasing Day.

Roger Penske created the company in 1969 through the acquisition of a car and light truck rental and leasing business with three locations in eastern Pennsylvania.

Today, the company generates $8.4 billion in annual revenue and operates a global platform that includes 1,100 locations, 37,000 associates, and a fleet of 326,000 vehicles.

“Our success has always been driven by our talented and highly motivated associates who dedicate themselves to making the needs of our customers their top priority,” said Penske, chairman of Penske Transportation Solutions.

“I am grateful to our talented associates around the globe for the contributions they have made to the success of the company.”

Recently, PTL launched Penske Transportation Solutions, which will be the new brand name for PTL’s business lines that include leasing, rental, logistics, transport systems, and vehicle services.

“We are proud of the businesses we’ve built and we are also appreciative of how our success has enabled us to give back and reinvest in our communities, especially here in Reading, Pennsylvania, where we remain headquartered,” said Brian Hard, president and CEO of PTS.

“As we look to the future, we will continue to invest significantly in technologies that are truly shaping the future of mobility.”