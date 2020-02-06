Peterbilt adds 400th location

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt is celebrating a milestone – the company has just added its 400th location, with the new TLG Peterbilt facility in Dunn, N. C.

“Increased uptime and greater profitability for our customers is our primary goal, and having a Peterbilt location nearby is a key component to making that goal a reality,” said Jason Skoog, general manager at Peterbilt and vice-president at parent company Paccar.

“Network expansion results in higher levels of service and enhanced parts availability, and Peterbilt dealers have made record investments to help strengthen our dealer network.”

The Larson Group (TLG) joined the Peterbilt family in 1987 with just one location, and has added 21 more over the next 32 years.

“It is an honor for our new facility in Dunn, North Carolina to be Peterbilt’s historic 400th location,” said TLG principal Glenn Larson.