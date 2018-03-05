Peterson Pulse creating intelligent trailers

ATLANTA, Ga. – Peterson is tapping into trailer data with the new PetersonPulse intelligent trailer system, combining CAN-Bus technology and telematics capabilities.

In addition to tracking the real-time status of things like lights, ABS brakes, tire pressure monitoring systems, and cargo temperature, the system will alert drivers via Bluetooth and cellular communications.

It means a driver with a smart phone will be able to conduct a pre-trip inspection of all related systems. And alerts can be sent to fleet managers over a cellular network, too.

Signals from trailer sensors are delivered to the front controller in a nose box using 6-mm twisted-pair communication wires, compared to traditional 10-mm wiring, and all components are sealed and tested against vibrations, Peterson says. Battery backups ensure the monitoring continues when equipment is untethered, and the system will integrate with existing telematics systems.

The offering also features Peterson’s LumenX LED lighting package and harnesses from the company’s Maxi-Seal division.

“Pulse brings trailers up to speed with today’s smartest trucks,” says Cory Adams, director of engineering.

The systems will be available for OEM installations as of January 1. It will not be available as a retrofit.