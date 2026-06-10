PGT Trucking marks 45 years in business, honors million-mile, safe drivers

PGT Trucking recognized 50 million-mile drivers and 109 safe drivers during its annual Million Mile Safe Driver Celebration held May 16 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Penn. The event also marked the company’s 45th anniversary.

Million-mile drivers are recognized for driving one million miles or more without a safety incident, while safe drivers have completed at least five years with the company without a safety incident. This year, PGT Trucking inducted five new million-mile drivers: Paul Brown, Christopher Chupp, Christian Garcia, Lucio Tolayo and Jarrod Waugh.

“After 45 years, our nation’s highways have become more congested, motorists have become more aggressive, and the glory of life on the road has continued to deteriorate, and yet, PGT’s Proud Professionals have persevered,” said Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking founder and CEO, in a news release. “I am honored to recognize these 159 drivers for their commitment to safety, excellence and professionalism.”

(Photo: PGT Trucking) (Photo: PGT Trucking)

PGT Trucking also recognized its annual award winners, including: Clarence Hall, company driver of the year; Ronnie Johnson, independent contractor of the year; Dustin Show, certified pro-trainer of the year; Bob Tudor, premier professional of the year; Thomas Mann, team player of the year; Clay Jones and Ben Hamm, agents of the year; Shawn Hart, terminal manager of the year; Ramon Garibay, safety professional of the year; and Michael DeMateo, PGT MVP of the year. Million-mile driver Ricky Franklin won the grand prize, a new 2026 Ford F-150.

“In today’s challenging workplace environment, it is incredibly important to recognize strong talent, hard work and continued loyalty,” said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking president. “Our award winners represent the very best at PGT, and I am proud to highlight their accomplishments at this event.”