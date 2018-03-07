Pirelli rolls out H89 series

ATLANTA, Ga. – Pirelli has launched its new H89 tire series at the annual meeting of the Technology and Maintenance Council.

The tire family includes dedicated steer, drive, and trailer tires for longhaul and regional applications.

The product line has emerged through collaborations with the company’s research and development facilities in Milan, Italy, and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Service life is said to be strengthened through the use of something known as Spiral Advanced Technology for Truck. There’s also a dual-layer tread compound with high silica content, to generate less heat and rolling resistance, while the bead-wrapped chafer and fully rubberized belt cords support the casing.

The tread has also been designed to prevent stone trapping and improve water evacuation, while also delivering traction and lateral stability.

The all-position drive tire and trailer tire will be available in 11R 22.5, 11 R 24.5 and 295/75 R 22.5 sizes. And the product range in 295/75 R 22.5 is SmartWay verified.

The new tires will be introduced to the market throughout the year.