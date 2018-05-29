PMTC to highlight, train young leaders

MILTON, Ont. – Four young leaders have been named to the latest panel to be featured during the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s (PMTC’s) upcoming conference in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Kimberly Biback, corporate relations and marketing specialists with Sharp Transportation Systems, will join James Currier, district account manager with Train Trailer, Sud Malhotra, safety and compliance manager with Ameri Can Systems, and Meredith Vincent, regional sales manager for Truck-Lite. Each will offer insights about the trucking industry, training and available support.

“These current and future young leaders are a prime example of the vastness of opportunities in the transportation industry, and what the next generation can bring to our industry, given the chance and opportunity to succeed,” said PMTC president Mike Millian. “Their experiences and perspective are something that will provide great insight to those in attendance.”

The conference is scheduled for June 14-15.

The council is launching a leadership development program in September. Known as Driven to Lead, it will be facilitated by Eagle’s Flight in Guelph, Ont.