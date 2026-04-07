PMTC marks 50 years as voice of Canada’s private fleets

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of advocacy, collaboration and support for the country’s private fleet sector.

Founded on Dec. 23, 1976, by a group of six industry leaders, the association was created to give private fleets a unified voice on regulatory issues, safety, and operational best practices. Over time, it has grown into a national network representing fleets, suppliers and industry partners across Canada.

“Despite all the curveballs the industry has faced, the PMTC has remained the foundational voice, ally and advocate for private fleets across Canada,” association president Mike Millian said in a release.

Millian said his own involvement began after winning a fleet safety award in 2004, which led to deeper engagement with the organization and eventually his leadership role.

Throughout its history, the council has focused on promoting safety, advocating for fair regulations, and supporting economic conditions that allow private fleets to operate efficiently.

Chairwoman Leanne Quail highlighted the value of the organization’s collaborative culture, noting members regularly share knowledge and support each other through operational challenges.

The association also pointed to its long-standing membership base, with companies such as Home Hardware Stores among its longest-serving members, alongside major suppliers and fleet operators including Cummins Canada, Eaton Industries, and Ryder Canada.

Millian said the PMTC’s role has evolved alongside the industry, helping fleets navigate changes ranging from new safety regulations and technology adoption to broader disruptions such as the pandemic and fuel supply challenges.

Looking ahead, the council emphasized its focus on developing the next generation of industry leaders through initiatives such as its Young Leaders Group and partnerships with institutions like Mohawk College.

The association will mark the milestone during its annual conference and awards program June 16-17, where it plans to celebrate its history and recognize contributions from across the private fleet community.

“The future of the PMTC is bright, powerful, and driven by an amazing community,” Millian said.