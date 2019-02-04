PMTC opens latest benchmarking survey

MILTON, Ont. – Private fleets looking to compare their performance to peers now have the opportunity to participate in the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s (PMTC) third annual Canadian fleet benchmarking survey.

“For the last two years, the PMTC has partnered with the National Private Truck Council [NPTC] and re-introduced the first Canadian-specific private benchmarking survey reports since 2011,” said council president Mike Millian.

“The NPTC has been producing a private fleet benchmark survey in the USA annually since 2005, and by partnering with them again, the PMTC feels it is guaranteeing another quality and highly respected report for our members.”

Results will be released to PMTC members on June 13, while an overview will also be provided during the organization’s annual conference.

The survey itself is open to any Canadian private fleet.