Precision Specialized Division wins SC&RA’s 2018 Hauling Job of the Year

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. – Precision Specialized Division has won the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association’s 2018 (SC&RA) Hauling Job of the Year Award.

The award honors and recognizes companies that perform outstanding achievements in trucking jobs.

Precision won the award, after two years of close planning, by competing a complex cross-country module transport. The job involved moving 16 modules ranging in size from 40x12x12 feet to 40x16x14 feet of expensive and fragile hi-tech instruments, cased in thousands of pounds of steel, over a precarious route from North America’s busiest traffic corridor to one of its most populated – just 15 miles southwest of New York City.

In order to Precision to complete the transport, they had to work with Zeton (the designer and builder of the modules) to reverse engineer a special logistical plan.

Precision said there were many challenges including weight per axel restrictions in Ontario, at the Welland Canal and at the Peace Bridge, numerous special permit requirements and the constantly changing construction patterns making it extremely difficult to determine a route especially in Pennsylvania where the only viable option would entail a full closure, in both directions, of a 5-mile stretch on State Route 737 just west of Allentown, PA. This turn filled, small, two-lane road with sharp, blind corners and no shoulders, would require state police to hold traffic and escort the convoy through while precision’s own escorts assisted with side road traffic.

Despite this, all 16 modules successfully made the six-day journey to Linden, New Jersey.