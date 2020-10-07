Pride Group opens U.S. HQ in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas – Pride Group Enterprises (PGE) has opened its American headquarters in Dallas.

The Mississauga-based company said Wednesday the new location will also serve as its rental and leasing supercenter.

Pride Group’s new American headquarters in Dallas. (Photo: PGE)

The 20,000-sq.-ft. state-of-the-art facility features five service bays, a wash bay and a parts shop on six acres of land.

The site, located at 34880 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy., is PGE’s 12th location in North America and sixth in the US.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our Dallas location as the demand for our full-service and rental programs continues to grow,” said Sam Johal, president of PGE.

“Our focus remains on strengthening our presence across North America so that we can continue delivering a one-stop solution for our clients no matter where they are domiciled or where they operate geographically.”

The company is also a member of NationaLease, offering customers access to a network of more than 900 service support locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

PGE operates various businesses including equipment sales, rentals, financing and leasing, logistics, wholesale diesel and many others.

It was ranked No. 28 on Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies List last year.