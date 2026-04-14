Prime invests $160 million in new regional hub in Georgia

Prime Inc. is investing more than $160 million to establish a new southeastern regional hub in Spalding County, Ga. The new facility will create more than 120 new jobs and 50 new truck driver positions.

Prime operates a fleet of over 7,000 units with more than 8,500 drivers. The company is headquartered in Springfield, Mo., and is one of the largest refrigerated carriers in North America.

Prime is one of the largest refrigerated fleets in North America. (Photo: iStock)

“Spalding County’s strategic proximity to many of our top customers enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service, while also being conveniently located for the benefit of our fleet of professional drivers,” said Robert Low, CEO and founder of Prime. “This new terminal strengthens our commitment to support growth of our associates’ careers while meeting the needs of our customers across the nation.”

The terminal will house state-of-the-art facilities to complement its driving base, including driver development and training, equipment maintenance, and comfort amenities.

“Prime Inc.’s new campus will further add to Georgia’s $107 billion transportation and logistics industry that creates and supports jobs in every corner of our state,” said Gov. Brian Kemp (R).