Purolator offers seven-days-a-week e-commerce delivery service

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Purolator has launched the country’s first seven-days-a-week e-commerce delivery service.

Purolator QuickShip will allow retailers to fulfil orders within 24 hours, every day of the week, the courier giant said Thursday.

The service will be initially available in four of Canada’s largest metropolitan areas – Greater Toronto Area, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

“In the next five years, we anticipate that 50 per cent of the delivery market in Canada will be direct-to-home, with consumers expecting quick and reliable deliveries at times that are convenient for them, like evenings and weekends,” said John Ferguson, president and CEO.

“QuickShip is the first and only service available in Canada that provides businesses the ability to fulfil online orders the same day or next day with a guaranteed delivery time.”

It is part of the company’s five-year, $1-billion growth and innovation investment plan.

Purolator, based in Mississauga, Ont., employs about 12,000 people.