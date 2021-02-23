Quebec begins spring weight restrictions on March 8

Quebec’s annual spring weight restrictions are scheduled to begin rolling out on March 8, the province’s Ministry of Transportation reports.

Zone 1 restrictions are scheduled to run from March 8 to May 7, with Zone 2 running from March 15 to May 14, and Zone 3 from March 22 to May 21.

The required weight reductions generally range from 8-20%, depending on the route.

The dates are subject to change depending on load restrictions.