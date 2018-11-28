Regional Run on Less demo to come

TORONTO, Ont. – The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) is taking to the road with another Run on Less demonstration – this time focusing on regional routes and equipment.

The Run on Less 2 road show will define such work as goods moved by Class 7 or 8 tractors, within a range of about 150 to 800 km, and involve vehicles that return home often.

“The goal is to educate the industry about the growing opportunities exploiting dedicated regional haul goods movement, determine the best of the best efficiency and relate the appropriate efficiency technologies and practices to a few regional duty cycles,” executive director Mike Roeth said in a recently published newsletter.

The first Run on Less, which concluded at the first North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, proved that 10 miles per U.S. gallon (23.5 liters per 100 km) is possible using technologies on the road today.

Participating trucks in that demonstration logged about 80,000 km, achieving an average of 10.1 miles per gallon (23.5 liters per 100 kilometers) during the cumulative 99 days of driving.