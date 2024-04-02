Regional truck driving championships return to Central Ontario

The Central Ontario Regional Truck Driving Championships will return this year for the first time since 2019.

It will take place on Saturday, June 8 at the Kitchener Auditorium, and truck drivers will have an opportunity to show off their knowledge regarding rules of the road, safety, courtesy, and efficiency. They’ll also showcase their skills in handling the various types of vehicles used in the competition.

Drivers can compete in one of five classes: Straight Truck, Single-Single, Single-Tandem, Tandem-Tandem, or B-Train.

The day begins with a walk at the track when the competitors will be introduced to the obstacle and the point system. The participants will then rotate between the obstacle course, a general knowledge test, and a pre-trip inspection station.

Those interested in signing up for a judge committee can contact Tanya Fox at tanya.fox@nbfc.com for details.