Registration for FTR’s annual conference now open

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Registration is open for the 2018 FTR Transportation Conference.

The FTR conference, now in its 14th year, is being held September 11-13, 2018 in Union Station in downtown Indianapolis, Ind.

With over 80 of the industry’s leading speakers and panelists, and 450 attendees, the conference is the premier transportation forecasting event of the year.

According to organizers, the conference is expanding the number of content channels from four to five, introducing a new educational track, and more netowkring opportunities.

To learn more about the 2018 FTR Transportation conference, please visit FTRconference.com.