Registration opens for private fleet conference

MILTON, Ont. — Private fleet operators will be exposed to topics as diverse as electric vehicles, data analytics, and the “truth about commercial insurance” during the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s annual conference in 2020.

Registration opens today for the event that will run from June 10-12, hosted at the Sheraton on the Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The conference begins with an annual general meeting for PMTC members and invited guests on June 10, as well as a presentation on the future of fuel and energy predictions by the Portland Fuel Company.

“Last year we set new records for attendees and exhibitors, and this year’s event is shaping up to improve on those numbers,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

The annual general meeting will be followed by the PMTC Young Leaders Group pre-conference cocktail reception.

Meanwhile, the educational portion of the program runs June 11-12, and will include a legal update, private fleet benchmarking survey, Ontario Ministry of Transportation updates, and a U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration update.

Awards to be presented will include the CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers, Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award, the PMTC Young Leaders Education Bursary, PMTC-Aviva Private Fleet Safety Awards, PMTC-KRTS Driver Training Scholarship, and a graduation ceremony for the council’s Driven to Lead training program.

June 12 will feature the PMTC-3M Vehicle Graphic Awards, a presentation on Truckers Against Trafficking, and the truth about commercial insurance.

Full conference details are available at www.pmtc.ca.