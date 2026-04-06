Report compares highway infrastructure performance among US states

Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Ohio have the best-performing and most cost-effective highway infrastructure, according to the Reason Foundation.

The group said in its recently released 29th Annual Highway Report that Alaska, California, Washington, New York, and Louisiana have the worst-performing and least cost-effective highway networks.

New Mexico, Wyoming, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida had the The states with the highest urban fatality rates. (Photo: iStock)

Alaska ranked last overall for the second consecutive report, posting the worst rural fatality rate in the nation. California ranked 49th, with the worst urban pavement condition.

Massachusetts recorded the largest improvement, rising 23 spots to 17th from 40th. Arizona fell the most among states, dropping 12 spots to 41st overall.

Twenty-five states recorded urban fatality rates of 1.0 per 100 million vehicle-miles or higher. The states with the highest urban fatality rates were New Mexico, Wyoming, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida.

The report also found that more than 42,000 of the nation’s 618,923 highway bridges are still structurally deficient. Arizona, Nevada, and Texas reported the lowest percentages of deficient bridges.

Nine states have more than 10% of bridges rated structurally deficient: West Virginia, Iowa, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Maine, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Michigan, and North Dakota.

Commuters in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New York lose more than 60 hours a year to traffic jams, the worst in the nation, according to the report.