Rhode Island to restart truck-only tolls in 2027

Rhode Island moved a step closer to reimplementing its truck-only toll scheme after selecting a contractor to develop a new back-office system to manage toll transactions.

The truck tolls are expected to begin again in 2027. Initially launched in 2018, the toll scheme was paused in 2022 after a judge ruled the structure unconstitutional.

However, a federal appeals court later ruled the tolls were constitutional, except for a discount program for in-state trucks.

Under the original scheme, tolls averaged about $3 at 13 highway locations. To comply with the court ruling, Rhode Island plans to scrap the discount program for local trucks and plans to reduce the toll at each location by about 25%.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said it awarded a tentative contract to Quarterhill to run the back-office system. The tolls are expected to generate $40 million in revenue per year.