Ritchie Bros. auctions are now online only

BURNABY, B.C. – The world’s largest industrial auctioneer is no longer offering onsite sales, and has instead opted for live online auctions following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, which has 40 sites worldwide, said in a statement posted on its website that all auctions are now online only, but its facilities are still open for equipment inspections under strict social distancing protocols.

“As always, our primary goal is making sure we are acting appropriately to keep our employees and customers safe, while also protecting their respective livelihoods and continuing to serve our customers’ needs in these difficult times,” the statement said.

The company held its last Ontario auction at its site in Bolton on March 4, when equipment owned by the now-defunct Hyndman Transport were sold off.

The next Bolton auction, which will be online only, is scheduled for May 5-7.

The live online sales complement its e-commerce platform, where tens of thousands of items are listed at any given time.