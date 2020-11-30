Ritchie Bros. sells equipment worth $82M

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Ritchie Bros. has set an auction record at Grande Prairie sales.

The auctioneer said Monday it sold more than 4,900 pieces of equipment worth $82 million at last week’s virtual event, surpassing the previous sale by 32%.

More than 12,000 bidders from 53 countries had registered for the auction. (Photo: Ritchie Bros.)

The company said 91% of the equipment was purchased by Canadians, while international bidders purchased 9%.

“With 4,900+ items to sell, we set up our first-ever, four-day Grande Prairie auction and the results were record breaking,” said Terry Moon, regional sales manager for Ritchie Bros.

“We saw strong pricing for the construction and transportation equipment in the auction, including 121 excavators sold for $19+ million,” said Terry Moon, regional sales manager for Ritchie Bros.

“At the end of the auction we had set new records for lots sold, number of bidders registered, and gross transaction value.”

The company said more than 375 owners consigned their equipment to the Grande Prairie auction, including a complete dispersal for TalCan Oilfield Contracting.