RNG accounts for 94% of natural gas vehicle fuel use in 2025

Renewable natural gas (RNG) accounted for 94% of all on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles on the U.S. roads in 2025, according to new data from The Transport Project.

The report shows total natural gas use in transportation last year reached 806 million gasoline gallon equivalents (GGE), with 755 million GGE coming from renewable sources. That marks a 13% increase in RNG use compared to 2024 and a 94% increase since 2021.

(Chart: Transport Project)

According to the RNG Coalition, by the end of 2025, there were 570 RNG production facilities in operation in Canada and the U.S., with 153 under construction and another 300 in development across the two countries.

“The Transport Project members continue to work to further decarbonize America’s natural gas motor fuel, introducing increasing amounts of RNG into the national distribution network to advance fleet sustainability goals,” said Dan Gage, president of The Transport Project, in a related news release. “CNG trucks in the United States run on domestic RNG today. And RNG is a reliable, proven, more affordable and price-stable alternative to diesel, especially given current global events.”

The report estimates RNG use displaced about 11 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2025.

According to The Transport Project, the impact is equivalent to removing greenhouse gas emissions from more than 28 billion miles driven by passenger vehicles, eliminating CO2 emissions from over 1.2 billion gallons of gasoline, and sequestering carbon comparable to growing more than 182 million tree seedlings for 10 years or preserving over 11 million acres of U.S. forests for one year.





