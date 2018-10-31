Rourke to replace Schneider’s Lofgren as CEO

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Schneider National announced today that Chris Lofgren will retire as president and chief executive officer following the company’s annual meeting of shareholders in April 2019.

The Schneider board of directors has selected Mark Rourke, executive vice-president and chief operating officer, to succeed Lofgren and become the company’s fourth president and CEO in its 84-year history.

“Mark is the absolute right person to lead Schneider moving forward,” said Lofgren. “He is an exceptional leader, with experience across our entire broad portfolio of services and a track record of proven success. Among many other strengths, Mark is very intelligent, displays sound judgement, understands our business and is an excellent team builder. He is highly respected by the Schneider team and is passionate about the success of our business, our customers, our associates and our shareholders.”

“In this time of significant innovation in the transportation and logistics industry, and the need for a relentless focus on operational excellence, there is no question that Mark is the ideal executive to assume the CEO position at Schneider,” said Dan Sullivan, non-executive chairman of Schneider’s board of directors. “Mark has spent his entire professional career at Schneider and has played a key role in setting the direction of the company, ensuring its financial well-being and positioning the organization for ongoing success.”

Rourke, 54, began his career with Schneider in 1987. Over his 30+ year tenure with Schneider, he has held a variety of leadership roles, including director of driver training, vice president of customer service, general manager of Schneider Transportation Management and president of truckload services.

“I am humbled and honored with today’s announcement,” said Rourke. “I have been privileged to serve this great company over the last 30+ years and to have worked closely with Chris over the last 12+ years. Chris has been a great mentor, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunities he has provided me. He took over the leadership of this company from an industry icon, Don Schneider. By leveraging the solid foundation that Don had built, Chris accelerated the company’s position as a transportation and logistics bellwether by embracing technology and innovation, and challenging the status quo. Just as Chris has made the company stronger, I am excited about our future and embrace Schneider’s role in an industry with great opportunity for success.”

“I want to thank Chris for all he has done for Schneider, to include positioning the company for this seamless transition with Mark,” added Sullivan. “During his tenure as CEO, Chris has greatly enhanced the financial performance of the company across our broad portfolio of asset- and non-asset based services through excellent leadership, accountability and sound strategic planning to include the important role that technology plays in the company’s businesses. As importantly, this success was attained by doing things the right way and not compromising core values – what Chris would call ‘The Schneider Way.’”