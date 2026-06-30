Rush acquires Peterbilt of Louisiana dealerships

Rush Enterprises announced it has expanded its Gulf Coast footprint by acquiring certain assets of Peterbilt of Louisiana.

The acquisition adds five full-service Peterbilt dealerships, a collision centre and a PacLease location to the Rush Truck Centers network. The newly acquired facilities are located in Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, and include 46 service bays, more than 23,000 square feet of parts storage and about 107,000 square feet of facility space.

“Peterbilt of Louisiana has built an outstanding reputation for serving customers throughout the region, and we are excited to welcome its employees to the Rush Enterprises family,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Rush Enterprises. “This acquisition strengthens our presence along the Gulf Coast, expands our service capabilities and positions us to better serve customers operating throughout one of the country’s most important freight corridors.”

The locations will operate as Rush Truck Centers as part of the company’s newly formed Gulf South Region under regional general manager Mark Kanitz.

Following the acquisition, Rush Enterprises operates 167 Rush Truck Centers dealership locations and 61 Rush Truck Leasing locations across 24 U.S. states and Ontario.