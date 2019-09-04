Rush Truck Centres acquires Archer Truck Services

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Rush Truck Centres of Canada has acquired Archer Truck Services of St. Catharines, Ont., the two companies announced Wednesday.

A full-service dealership offering parts, sales and service, Archer Truck also operates a facility in Welland, Ont.

“With the addition of two dealerships in southern Ontario we now offer unparalleled customer support from a total of 16 locations and six associate stores,” said Kevin G. Tallman, CEO of Rush Truck Centres.

Archer Truck Services will now operate as Rush Truck Centres of Canada – St Catharines and Rush Truck Centres of Canada – Welland.

R.K. (Rob) Butter will continue as the general manager for both locations.

Rush Truck Centres is a division of Rush Enterprises.