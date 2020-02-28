Rush Truck Centres names Richard Shortt president

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Rush Truck Centres of Canada has appointed Richard Shortt president and chief operating officer following the departure of Roger Poirier on Friday, the company said.

Shortt has more than 25 years of dealer operations and management experience. Prior to his appointment, he held the role of vice-president of operations.

Kevin Tallman will remain as chief executive officer, the company said .

“The Rush Truck Centres board of directors is pleased to appoint Richard Shortt as our next president,” said Rusty Rush, chairman of the company.

“Richard is a proven, seasoned executive who has played an important role in the company’s strategic transformation over the last decade.”

Rush also praised the leadership of Poirier, saying he had re-energized the company as a strong competitor.

He said Poirier led several corporate reorganization initiatives, including acquisitions and divestitures, as well as extensive cost saving implementations.

“Roger has partnered closely with Richard Shortt over the last two years in anticipation of the planned transition for Richard to assume the role of president,” he said.