Ryder opens new logistics center in Ontario

MIAMI, Fla. – Ryder System announced the opening of its brand new Logistics Operating Center (LOC) in London, Ontario, today which will primarily serve the Eastern Canada region.

The new facility includes a 30,000 sq.-ft. building with office and cross-docking space, as well as parking spaces for 286 trailers and 162 tractors. A total of 210 drivers are domiciled out of the facility, along with 55 Ryder employees.

“This facility is a key element of our cross border operation between Canada and the U.S.,” said Gene Sevilla, Ryder vice-president of International Supply Chain Solutions. “It enables Ryder to continue to grow in the Canadian market, and further supports Ryder’s handling of cross-border freight movements on behalf of North American retailers and manufacturers in various industries.”

The new facility is located at 1205 Green Valley Road, London, Ontario, provides cross-dock solutions, which enable goods to be distributed using little or no storage time. Inbound shipments coming from the U.S. are received at the cross-dock in London, Ontario, unloaded and sorted for final store delivery, and redeployed outbound in 24 hours or less.

Ryder recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location, where customers were invited to tour the facility and enjoy a barbecue lunch. The new LOC facility is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is strategically located between Detroit and Toronto, enabling Ryder to serve clients on both sides of the border.

Ryder’s new facility will handle more than 3,000 cross-border freight movements a month between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.