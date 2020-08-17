Sailun Tire to celebrate truck drivers

TORONTO, Ont. — Sailun Tire is holding a series of events in Southern Ontario this month to thank truck drivers for their hard work during Covid-19.

The company will hand out 750 care packages, which will include a mix of safety, personal care and food items, at various truck stops between Aug. 18 and Aug. 27.

Sailun Tire will hand out 750 care packages this month. (Photo: Sailun)

“Sailun wants to celebrate and honor these front-line heroes who are ensuring our critical goods are being delivered while they endure the challenging conditions brought on by the pandemic,” the company said Monday.

“These essential workers have not only been instrumental in keeping Canada’s supply chain running, but they play an increasingly important role in the country’s economic recovery.”

The packages will be available to truck and courier drivers at the following locations:

Husky Esso at 1553 Shawson Dr., Mississauga, Ont., on Aug. 18. Time: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Husky Esso at 1-3479 Hwy 88, Bradford, Ont., on Aug. 20. Time: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Petro Pass at 120 Conestoga College Blvd., Kitchener, Ont. on Aug. 25. Time: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.