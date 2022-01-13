Sandeep Kar heads to Noregon

Sandeep Kar is joining Noregon as chief strategy officer, a title that he previously held at Fleet Complete.

In the new role he will be responsible for growth, development, and strategic initiatives involving advanced technologies, applications and markets.

When announcing the change Noregon credited Kar for work that significantly enhanced Fleet Complete’s global subscriber base, market share, and revenues. He also leveraged fleet telematics to create economies of scope and scale.

Before that, Kar served as global vice-president – automotive and transportation and Frost and Sullivan. He serves on boards of industry associations and several companies involved in business activities from freight tech to fintech, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving.

Noregon’s commercial vehicle applications include in-shop tools and remote vehicle systems.