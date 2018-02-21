Search for wife of trucking company owner ends

VERNON, B.C. – The search in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for the wife of tucking company owner David Chambers has come to an end.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen diving in Puerto Vallarta the morning of Feb. 15. Family members flew to Mexico to aid in the search when she was announced missing.

On Feb. 19, Chambers, owner of DCT Chambers Trucking, posted on Facebook, “The search for G has ended.”

Media outlets have indicated that Canadian consular officials and Mexican authorities are continuing the search for Miller.

A memorial service for Miller has not yet been announced.

