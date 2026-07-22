Senate panel OKs bill banning some foreign vehicle technologies

The Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation on July 22 that would ban certain foreign technologies and vehicles from the U.S. market. The Connected Vehicle Security Act would permanently end the importation, manufacture, sale, and resale of connected vehicles, software, and hardware linked to China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea.

The Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Association said in a statement this includes Chinese LiDAR systems currently utilized by driverless trucks operating in the United States.

The bill would prevent companies with more than 15% Chinese ownership from selling vehicles in the United States. (Photo: iStock)

“It’s unfathomable that 80,000 lb. driverless commercial vehicles currently operating on American roadways rely upon technology from a global adversary for navigation,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer.

The bill would also prevent companies with more than 15% Chinese ownership from selling vehicles in the United States. A companion bill has been introduced in the House, but has yet to be considered.

Legislation introduced to combat staged accidents

In a separate development, American Trucking Associations praised Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) for introducing the Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act, which would make it a federal crime to engineer a crash with a commercial motor vehicle.

ATA said the bill establishes criminal penalties not just for the drivers who stage these collisions, but also for the attorneys, physicians, and other co-conspirators who knowingly participate.

“When con artists seeking a big payday intentionally collide with commercial motor vehicles, their reckless disregard for safety puts innocent truck drivers and the motoring public at risk. The frivolous lawsuits these rapacious individuals file against honest trucking companies contribute to soaring insurance premiums and raise costs for consumer goods,” said ATA’s Chief Advocacy & Public Affairs Officer Henry Hanscom.

Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives last year by Reps. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) and Brandon Gill (R-Texas). Collins is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.