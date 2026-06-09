Shell Rotella SuperRigs opens People’s Choice voting, backs truckers in need
Shell Rotella is again giving SuperRigs fans a chance to support truck drivers through its Virtual People’s Choice Award.
Fans can vote online for their favorite truck participating in the Virtual People’s Choice portion of the 2026 Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee recognizing one standout driver with a fan-voted honor.
According to a news release, each vote will also support truckers in need, with Shell Rotella donating $10 per vote to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to drivers facing illness, injury or hardship.
Voting is open through June 26 at 5 p.m. Central Time at SuperRigs People’s Choice voting page.
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