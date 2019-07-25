Shippers Conditions Index improves in May

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Shippers Conditions Index for May improved sharply to a reading of 5.6, nearly four points up from April, freight transportation forecaster FTR reported.

Market conditions are the most favorable for shippers in years and are expected to continue in the current range for the remainder of 2019, FTR said.

The principal strength is continued softening of truckload and intermodal rates with rail stabilizing, it added.

“Softness in freight volumes combined with more abundant capacity in the truckload market than was present last year have made it a good time to be a shipper,” said Todd Tranausky, vice-president of rail and intermodal at FTR.

“Sustained weakness in freight volumes through the summer suggest the positive results for shippers could continue for much of the rest of 2019.”

The index tracks the changes representing four major conditions in the U.S. full-load freight market — freight demand, freight rates, fleet capacity and fuel price.