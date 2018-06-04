SmartDrive names new v.p. of North American sales

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — SmartDrive Systems today announced the appointment of John Krumheuer as vice-president of North American sales.

A veteran sales leader with over 20 years’ experience in transportation technology, Krumheuer assumes leadership of the regional and inside sales teams, joining Mike Baker, vice-president of strategic accounts, at the helm of SmartDrive’s sales organizations.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome John to SmartDrive and look forward to his leadership as we continue to capitalize on the significant growth opportunity ahead,” said Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. “John’s knowledge of the market and the customer is rooted in his deep experience in fleet management platforms and understanding of the problems fleets face in managing multiple systems. His decision to come to SmartDrive is further validation of the significant and growing demand for video-safety and an open platform that enables data and technology convergence. He and Mike together pack a powerful punch, positioning SmartDrive to accelerate our aggressive North American growth trajectory.”

Krumheuer said: “SmartDrive is the recognized leader in video based safety and transportation intelligence. Flat out, the company has the best product, platform and vision for the future, and I’m thrilled to be joining the team at this pivotal juncture in this evolution of commercial transportation.The ubiquity of technology across virtually all aspects of fleet operations, rapid advances toward autonomous vehicles and recognition of the power of video-enabled insights to optimize safety and efficiency all point to the substantial growth opportunity for SmartDrive. I’m excited to collaborate with Mike in leading the charge!”

Krumheuer joins SmartDrive from PeopleNet, a Trimble Company, where he was most recently the vice-president of sales and account management. He previously held a number of roles at the company, starting in customer service and assuming sales and account management leadership roles with increasing responsibility and tremendous success over his tenure.