Snowstorm to shut NYS Thruway, bridges to trucks

A commercial truck ban will take effect on the New York State Thruway beginning at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17 due to severe weather, effectively closing the Peace Bridge and Queenston-Lewiston Bridge to trucks until further notice.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Nov. 16 announced plans to issue a state of emergency ahead of a winter storm forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday.

The most significant snowfall is expected Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 with accumulations of up to three feet (91 cm) of snow possible in the Buffalo area and up to two feet (62 cm) of snow possible in the Watertown area, with snowfall rates of three inches (7.5 cm) per hour.

Hazardous travel conditions and local power outages as a result of the storm are likely due to the combination of snow, ice and wind in the forecast. Hochul urged New Yorkers to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel in the Buffalo and Watertown areas Nov. 17 evening through Nov. 18.

All commercial vehicles will be banned from the following highways:

I-90 between exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) and exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) Niagara Thruway (I-190)

