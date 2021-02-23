Spireon names president for combined portfolio

Spireon, a North American telematics provider, is combining its fleet and trailer products into a combined transportation portfolio that will be led by president John Krumheuer.

Krumheuer joins the business with 20 years of experience in the sector, and has previously served as senior vice-president of sales for SmartDrive, and vice-president of sales and account management at PeopleNet.

Spireon products include the FleetLocate trailer telematics platform, and FL360 with optional FL Dashcam, which uses artificial intelligence to deliver insights in real time.