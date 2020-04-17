Sports park transformed into truck stop

WHITBY, Ont. – A community located just east of Toronto is transforming a local sports complex into a temporary rest stop for truck drivers.

The Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby, Ont. is located just off Highway 401, and is being used to support truck drivers who are affected by the closure of other facilities due to Covid-19.

The rest stop at 500 Victoria St. W. will be open seven days a week, from 7 am to 7 pm, beginning today. There, drivers will have a place to shower, change and use washroom facilities.

Drivers can enter the building through the main doors, but the facility is not open to the public. The south portion of the main parking lot will also be available for temporary parking of up to 12 hours.

“Truck drivers across Canada are doing an extraordinary job of keeping our shelves stocked during this public health crisis,” said mayor Don Mitchell. “The opening of this rest stop at Iroquois Park Sports Centre is our small way of thanking them for keeping the supply chain moving; making sure people have the goods they need, when they need them.”

In other times, the Iroquois Park Sports Centre is Canada’s largest municipally owned and operated recreation facility, with six arenas, two pools and other amenities. It is adjacent to a Sobeys distribution center.

The rest stop will remain open until further notice.