Stemco to drop brake portfolio, refocus on wheel ends and king pins

LONGVIEW, Texas – Stemco is moving to reduce its product portfolio as it looks to refocus resources on core offerings.

The company has told employees that it will leave the brake products business and end production of the Motor Wheel brake drum and Crewson brake adjuster product lines. Orders will no longer be accepted as of July 31, but warranty needs will be honored going forward, Stemco says.

(Photo: Stemco)

Stemco will also sell the Lunar air disc brake product line and manufacturing facility back to Commercial Vehicle Components, led by Peter Morse and Jack Mitchell, subject to regulatory approval in China. That process is expected to take four to six weeks.

Until that process is completed, orders can be placed with Stemco.

The company will also stop distributing its Gaff polyurethane products.

But efforts are being refocused on wheel end and king pin products.

“We have a rich history of manufacturing the best seals, hub caps, bearings, axle fasteners, king pins, and air springs in the industry. As we diversified our product offering, we got away from what made us a wheel end innovator,” said president Eric Vaillancourt. “With this announcement, we have chosen to focus our resources on continuing to do what we do best.”