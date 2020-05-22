Survey to look at impact of Covid-19

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada is again partnering with the Conference Board of Canada on another employer survey.

The two previously collaborated on an extensive labor market study for the trucking and logistics industry.

The latest research will focus on the impact of Covid-19.

“In order to accurately assess and better understand the labor market and human resource impacts Covid-19 is having on our industry, we need to balance our publicly available sources of information with your direct input,” Trucking HR said in a message to employers.

It is asking employers in all regions of the country to take the 15-minute survey.

Trucking HR said the responses will help it better understand the effects of the pandemic, and plan for recovery accordingly.

Click here to participate.